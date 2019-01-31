Anushka Sharma Says Virat Kohli’s Honesty Is Something That She Deeply Values

Anushka Says That She & Virat Lead Their Lives With Complete Honesty

In an interview with Filmfare, when Anushka was asked what impact Virat has on her life, she said, "His honesty is something I deeply value. I'm an honest person and have suffered on account of that. He's brutally honest too. I'm so happy that I met someone like him because we both lead our lives with complete honesty. It's so transparent and clean. I have a life partner with whom nothing is pretentious."

'We Don't Take Ourselves Seriously'

She further added that the two are just very real people who are constantly trying to grow. "Everything is real. Also, the fact that we both support each other. He's someone, who's constantly trying to get better professionally and as an individual. I'm also like that. We don't take ourselves so seriously. We're similar people. That's why we get along," she said.

Anushka & Virat Are Currently Spending Time With Each Other In New Zealand

Anushka and Virat are currently spending time with each other in New Zealand in the midst of an India - Australia test series that has been going on. A video of Virat opening up about how he and Anushka chill was shared by his fan club on Instagram. In that he said, "Me and my wife like to do normal things, we just like going around for walks. If you have a place like Napier (a city in New Zealand), it's beautiful. Last night, we were at the marine parade. You know, full moon. We were just enjoying that. Sitting on a bench and just talking."

Virat Says That It Is The Simplest Things That Give Them Joy

"It's actually the simplest things that give us a lot of joy purely because we are always in the public eye and we're always doing things in front of people. It's very important to get away and be totally not known by people. That's something that both of us really like," he added.