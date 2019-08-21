Anushka Sharma Shamed For Sharing A Bikini Picture & The Reason Is Virat Kohli!

As shocking as it sounds but actress Anushka Sharma is getting slammed left and right on her Instagram page owing to her latest picture, in which she can be seen donning a bikini. Anushka can be seen exuding her lovely smile and striking a pose while chilling on a beach. While we think the picture is every bit lovely, many netizens are busy shaming the actress. Why? Because, she's the wife of Indian cricketer Virat Kohli and sporting a bikini doesn't suit her. Appalled? So are we!

Here are some of the disgusting reactions on her Instagram post:

@shahirshinde: "कम से कम कोहली की तो इज्जत रखो."

@chandra_kishore_prasad: "बिराट कोहली परिवार को साथ रखने पर भी अनुष्का शर्मा इस तरह का फोटो बिकनी में पोस्ट करती है यह बिराट की कमजोरी को दिखाता है,शरीर का हृस ऐसा करने के लिए मजबूर करता है।"

@chowkidar_avani: "अब तुम्हारी शादी हो गयी है अनुष्का शर्मा,थोडी शर्म करो।ऐसी नंगी तस्वीरें पोस्ट न करो😡तुम्हें तो कोई फर्क नहीं पडता लेकिन विराट कोहली बहुत अच्छे इंसान हैं।उन्हें बदनाम न करो।आप सोचो उनके साथ खेलने वाले खिलाडी जब आपको नग्नावस्था में देखेंगे तो विराट को कितनी शर्मिन्दगी होगी।"

@rajeshgantala_vizag: "Don't share this type of pics."

@issobia.official: "@anushkasharma you r already beautiful MashaAllah you dont have need to show ur body."

Well, if this kind of mentality doesn't shock you, what will? It's every bit sad to see that despite working so hard and being one of the top actresses of Hindi film industry, Anushka is being referred only as Virat's wife and many netizens went ahead to snub her own identity.