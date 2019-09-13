Anushka Sharma Shares Childhood Pictures, Makes The Internet Go ‘Aww-dorable’!

We are always fascinated looking at childhood pictures of Bollywood stars. Zero actress Anushka Sharma shared a few of her childhood pictures for Flashback Friday today, and it is making the internet go 'aww-dorable'! Anushka is one of the most beautiful actresses in Bollywood, having begun her career a little more than a decade ago, with Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi. She went on to act in some of the most successful films such as Band Baaja Baaraat, Jab Tak Hain Jaan, NH10, Sui Dhaaga, and others.

Anushka posted three adorable childhood photos on her Instagram page, and captioned it, 'Little Me'. She looks totally cute in them, which is making the internet gush over the pictures. Anushka's father is an army officer, and the actress has sometimes referred to herself as a 'military brat'. If you ask us, she doesn't look one bit like a brat in these pictures!

Recently, Anushka was in the news for being trolled for her bikini pictures. Soon after that, her hubby Virat Kohli posted a picture with Anushka in a bikini, making a loud statement to all the trollers out there.

Anushka's last film, Zero, failed to do well among audiences and critics alike. The film was directed by Anand L Rai, and it also starred Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif.

As of now, the actress is taking a break from work and spending time with Virat, as the couple got busy soon after their wedding and never got to spend quality time with each other. The two have been holidaying at an undisclosed beach location.

