English
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss!

    bredcrumb bredcrumb

    Anushka Sharma To Follow Rani Mukerji & Kareena Kapoor Khan's Footsteps? Find Out How

    By
    |

    Anushka Sharma has always surprised and entertained the audience with her bold and unconventional choice of roles. The actress was last seen in Shahrukh Khan starrer Zero where she played a girl suffering from celebral palsy.

    Off late, there have been various speculations doing the rounds about her next project. Well folks, it looks like our wait to watch her back on the big screen might soon come to an end.

    anushka

    According to a report in DNA, Anushka has just given her nod to her next film where she is expected to essay the role of a cop. Buzz is that Anushka has liked the script and she can't wait to announce it soon.

    While there is no confirmation on the same from the makers, the report in the daily suggests Anushka has charted out a plan to begin preparing for her character. Since it's a character that requires a particular kind of body language and stance, the actor is conscious about learning everything right.

    A source close to the development told DNA, "Anushka is constantly looking for quality scripts and it seems like she has found a brilliant one that will see her play the role of a woman police officer." The report also revealed that this new film is extremely close to her heart and she's making sure there's no stone unturned from her side when it comes to polishing her performance on-screen.

    The source further added, "Anushka has always backed projects that are strong on content and this story has just blown her away. It's a challenging role and will require her to undergo intense prep before she begins filming. The way she works, she will be devoting a lot of time getting into the skin of her character."

    Earlier in an interview speaking about her choice of films, Anushka was quoted as saying, "I have always made unconventional choices because it comes from my instincts. I have been successful with those unconventional choices. I have made a career with unconventional choices and that's why I have created a different standing for myself in the film industry. I believe luck favours the brave. I wasn't doing it thinking it is risky. I was doing it because that made sense for me. For me following my instincts is an easier thing."

    Anushka Sharma: I Have A Comfortable Career, I Don't Need To Sign Films Just To Fill Up Time!

    More ANUSHKA SHARMA News

    Read more about: anushka sharma
    Story first published: Monday, June 17, 2019, 15:24 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jun 17, 2019
    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos
    Go to : Wallpapers

    Get all the buzzing scoop from the world of entertainment - Filmibeat

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    Close
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue