Anushka Sharma To Follow Rani Mukerji & Kareena Kapoor Khan's Footsteps? Find Out How

Anushka Sharma has always surprised and entertained the audience with her bold and unconventional choice of roles. The actress was last seen in Shahrukh Khan starrer Zero where she played a girl suffering from celebral palsy.

Off late, there have been various speculations doing the rounds about her next project. Well folks, it looks like our wait to watch her back on the big screen might soon come to an end.

According to a report in DNA, Anushka has just given her nod to her next film where she is expected to essay the role of a cop. Buzz is that Anushka has liked the script and she can't wait to announce it soon.

While there is no confirmation on the same from the makers, the report in the daily suggests Anushka has charted out a plan to begin preparing for her character. Since it's a character that requires a particular kind of body language and stance, the actor is conscious about learning everything right.

A source close to the development told DNA, "Anushka is constantly looking for quality scripts and it seems like she has found a brilliant one that will see her play the role of a woman police officer." The report also revealed that this new film is extremely close to her heart and she's making sure there's no stone unturned from her side when it comes to polishing her performance on-screen.

The source further added, "Anushka has always backed projects that are strong on content and this story has just blown her away. It's a challenging role and will require her to undergo intense prep before she begins filming. The way she works, she will be devoting a lot of time getting into the skin of her character."

Earlier in an interview speaking about her choice of films, Anushka was quoted as saying, "I have always made unconventional choices because it comes from my instincts. I have been successful with those unconventional choices. I have made a career with unconventional choices and that's why I have created a different standing for myself in the film industry. I believe luck favours the brave. I wasn't doing it thinking it is risky. I was doing it because that made sense for me. For me following my instincts is an easier thing."

Anushka Sharma: I Have A Comfortable Career, I Don't Need To Sign Films Just To Fill Up Time!