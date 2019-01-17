Anushka Sharma Trolled For Endorsing A Paan Masala Brand; Trolls Call Her Hypocrite

cricbolly_lover

Flop actors get to endorse tobacco brand they do that also for money ..prime example is #AnushkaSharma coz top brands wouldn't offer u anything n shame on u for promoting harmful products, biggest hypocrite. (sic)

Udipto Bhowmik @udiptobowmik

@AnushkaSharma this my first tweet 4 u. Admired you coz of ur character & movies. Seeing u in an ad of rajnigandha pearls left me in shock. Could not match ur character with the ad. (sic)

Savitha @SavithaKartha

Anushka sharma's ad on Rajnigandha 'pearl' is absolutely horrendous. No clue as to what's happening in that ad. (sic)

NavySeal @DaPugLyf

Just saw @AnushkaSharma endorsing Rajnigandha silver pearls supari. Husband (@imVkohli ) says he will not sell products that are harmful, wife sells supari and schools ppl on civic issues with a camera crew. Salute! (sic)

Dr. Apurva Garg 🇮🇳 @drapurvagarg

I hope U have similar thoughts for patients of oral cancer too.Millions of ur fans will be exposed to the no. 1 risk factor of this dreadful disease after u endorsed the "Rajnigandha" brand. Are over 1 lac deaths a year really worth the crores of rupees? (sic)

IndianCancerSociety @IndianCancerSoc

@AnushkaSharma If Rajnigandha truly believed that goodness can make the world a better place, they should stop manufacture of gutkha which disfigures & kills it's users. They are using you to kill more people. (sic)