Anushka Sharma And Virat Kohli Bump Into Varun Dhawan And Natasha Dalal In Gstaad; See Photos!

Taking out some time from their busy shooting schedule, most of our Bollywood celebrities have already taken off to exotic destinations to ring in the New Year with their near and dear ones. And this time, it looks like Gstaad, Switzerland is everyone's favourite choice. Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma are currently holidaying in that beautiful place and have been treating their fans with beautiful snaps.

They even bumped into Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal who are also holidaying there. Later, Anushka took to her Instagram handle to post a picture with her Sui Dhaaga co-star and his girlfriend Natasha.

Posers! Anushka Sharma and her hubby Virat Kohli are all smiles for a cute picture with lovebirds Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal. The Zero actress captioned the picture as, "Hello frands 🙋‍♀️ ! @varundvn @natashadalal88." Bhuvan Bam's Hilarious Reaction To Anushka's Photo The comedian commented, "Why did you go the hills? Delhi is freezing right now! Idhar aa jaate. Chole bhature bhi kha lete sab!" Bhuvam's reaction left the netizens in splits. Coming Back To Anushka & Virat's Vacation Diaries The Indian cricketer had posted this beautiful click where he and Anushka are seen striking with a backdrop of snow-capped mountains. Virat's caption for this picture read, "❄️⛷😃." The Magical Trio Before bumping into Virat and Anushka, Varun Dhawan also caught up with sisters Karisma and Kareena Kapoor Khan who too, are vacationing in Gstaad with their respective families. "See who we met ! ⛷💙 @varundvn #holidayseason #snowydays," wrote Karisma Kapoor on her Instagram page.

