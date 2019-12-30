    Best Of 2019 | Bigg BossBigg Boss Season 13
    For Quick Alerts
    ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
    For Daily Alerts
    Videos

      Don't Miss!

      bredcrumb bredcrumb

      Anushka Sharma And Virat Kohli Bump Into Varun Dhawan And Natasha Dalal In Gstaad; See Photos!

      By
      |

      Taking out some time from their busy shooting schedule, most of our Bollywood celebrities have already taken off to exotic destinations to ring in the New Year with their near and dear ones. And this time, it looks like Gstaad, Switzerland is everyone's favourite choice. Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma are currently holidaying in that beautiful place and have been treating their fans with beautiful snaps.

      They even bumped into Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal who are also holidaying there. Later, Anushka took to her Instagram handle to post a picture with her Sui Dhaaga co-star and his girlfriend Natasha.

      Posers!

      Posers!

      Anushka Sharma and her hubby Virat Kohli are all smiles for a cute picture with lovebirds Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal. The Zero actress captioned the picture as, "Hello frands 🙋‍♀️ ! @varundvn @natashadalal88."

      Bhuvan Bam's Hilarious Reaction To Anushka's Photo

      Bhuvan Bam's Hilarious Reaction To Anushka's Photo

      The comedian commented, "Why did you go the hills? Delhi is freezing right now! Idhar aa jaate. Chole bhature bhi kha lete sab!" Bhuvam's reaction left the netizens in splits.

      Coming Back To Anushka & Virat's Vacation Diaries

      Coming Back To Anushka & Virat's Vacation Diaries

      The Indian cricketer had posted this beautiful click where he and Anushka are seen striking with a backdrop of snow-capped mountains. Virat's caption for this picture read, "❄️⛷😃."

      The Magical Trio

      The Magical Trio

      Before bumping into Virat and Anushka, Varun Dhawan also caught up with sisters Karisma and Kareena Kapoor Khan who too, are vacationing in Gstaad with their respective families. "See who we met ! ⛷💙 @varundvn

      #holidayseason #snowydays," wrote Karisma Kapoor on her Instagram page.

      Virat Kohli's Favourite Film Of Anushka Sharma Is Ae Dil Hai Mushkil For This Reason!

      Anushka-Virat's Wedding Anniversary: Couple's Cute Posts For Each Other Is Giving Us Romantic Feels!

      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      Close
      We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
      Change Settings Continue