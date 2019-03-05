Anushka Sharma & Virat Kohli Faked Their Names To Pull Off Their Secret Wedding In Italy!

Anushka Sharma Did't Want A Big Celebrity Wedding

The Vogue magazine quoted Anushka as saying, "We wanted to have a home-style wedding. There were only 42 people there, with all our friends and family present. I wanted it to be about Virat and me marrying each other, and not this big celebrity wedding. The energy at our wedding was blessed."

When Virat Became 'Rahul'

To keep their wedding a secret, Anushka admitted that she and Virat even faked their names while talking to the caterers. The actress said, "We even used fake names while talking to the caterer; I think Virat's was Rahul."

Anushka Gets Candid

In the same interview, Anushka mentioned, "I'm in this space where I feel very peaceful, comfortable, self-assured and, I guess, really in touch with myself one hundred per cent. It's something I've been working towards since the very beginning.

All the decisions I've taken leading up to now have always been keeping that in mind. I base my decisions on what makes me more peaceful, and nothing else. If something makes me anxious and uncomfortable, I won't do it, even if it's something that I know I must do."

Anushka Wants To Prioritize Spending Time With Her Hubby

She further added, "The past few years of my life I have been working so much. Now I have to take out time for what is important to me.

Spending time with my husband is important. Unfortunately, we're hardly in the same place at the same time, so in the time that I have off, I want to prioritise spending time with him and my family."