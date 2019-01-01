English
 »   »   »  Anushka Sharma & Virat Kohli Look Drop Dead Gorgeous As They Ring In New Year

Anushka Sharma & Virat Kohli Look Drop Dead Gorgeous As They Ring In New Year

By
Subscribe to Filmibeat
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Haven't we all been obsessed with celebrity couples this year? This year has been all about love and relationships and weddings in Bollywood. Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli, one of the most loved couples gave a glamorous end to the year and welcomed 2019 in style. The couple spent their New Year's eve in Sydney and boy, do they look breath-taking. Check them out!

    Anushka-Virat Ring In New Year Glamorously

    Virat Kohli posted a picture of himself and Anushka Sharma on Twitter, looking glamorous as they rang in the New Year in Sydney today. Anushka was looking drop dead gorgeous in a metalic silver gown with a thigh high slit. She has paired the dress with white stilettos and has kept her make up simple. Virat, on the other hand, is wearing a plaid grey blazer over a black t-shirt and black pants.

    Captioning the post, Virat said, "Happy New Year to everyone back home and all over the world, all the way from Australia. Have a wonderful year ahead God bless everyone. ??❤❤❤". The two look adorable together in the photo that seems to be taken on the streets of Sydney. Aren't they breath-taking?

    Anushka and Virat may come off as a relatively private couple who don't publicize their relationship too much. They after all got married in secret and had a nice surprise waiting when people woke up to pictures of their wedding being hysterically shared on the internet. But the two do delight fans by posting photos of themselves making us all sigh. Earlier today, Virat had Tweeted another photo of the two of them taking off to Sydney. He had captioned it, "Off to Sydney. Looking forward to the new year's eve with my one and only ❤️❤️✈️?. @AnushkaSharma."

    The two spent their first anniversary together last month in Perth, Australia, with a beautiful waterside picnic. Amidst Zero promotions, Anushka had jetted off to be with hubby Virat, who was at the time busy playing a match. This time, the two seemed to have a more relaxed time as they went on the trip for vacation and not work.

    MOST READ: Bollywood's Success Formula, The 'Khan' Name Didn't Do Well In 2018: Trade Expert Gives Insight

    Read more about: ranbir kapoor alia bhatt
    Story first published: Tuesday, January 1, 2019, 2:19 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jan 1, 2019
    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos
    Go to : Wallpapers

    Get all the buzzing scoop from the world of entertainment - Filmibeat

    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue