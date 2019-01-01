 »   »   »  Anushka Sharma & Virat Kohli Look Drop Dead Gorgeous As They Ring In New Year

Haven't we all been obsessed with celebrity couples this year? This year has been all about love and relationships and weddings in Bollywood. Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli, one of the most loved couples gave a glamorous end to the year and welcomed 2019 in style. The couple spent their New Year's eve in Sydney and boy, do they look breath-taking. Check them out!

Virat Kohli posted a picture of himself and Anushka Sharma on Twitter, looking glamorous as they rang in the New Year in Sydney today. Anushka was looking drop dead gorgeous in a metalic silver gown with a thigh high slit. She has paired the dress with white stilettos and has kept her make up simple. Virat, on the other hand, is wearing a plaid grey blazer over a black t-shirt and black pants.

Captioning the post, Virat said, "Happy New Year to everyone back home and all over the world, all the way from Australia. Have a wonderful year ahead God bless everyone. ??❤❤❤". The two look adorable together in the photo that seems to be taken on the streets of Sydney. Aren't they breath-taking?

Happy New Year to everyone back home and all over the world, all the way from Australia. Have a wonderful year ahead God bless everyone. 🙏😇❤❤❤ pic.twitter.com/ETr48NWbS5 — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) December 31, 2018

Anushka and Virat may come off as a relatively private couple who don't publicize their relationship too much. They after all got married in secret and had a nice surprise waiting when people woke up to pictures of their wedding being hysterically shared on the internet. But the two do delight fans by posting photos of themselves making us all sigh. Earlier today, Virat had Tweeted another photo of the two of them taking off to Sydney. He had captioned it, "Off to Sydney. Looking forward to the new year's eve with my one and only ❤️❤️✈️?. @AnushkaSharma."

Off to sydney. Looking forward to the new years eve with my one and only ❤️❤️✈️😎. @AnushkaSharma pic.twitter.com/9YhhtZFS2y — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) December 31, 2018

The two spent their first anniversary together last month in Perth, Australia, with a beautiful waterside picnic. Amidst Zero promotions, Anushka had jetted off to be with hubby Virat, who was at the time busy playing a match. This time, the two seemed to have a more relaxed time as they went on the trip for vacation and not work.

MOST READ: Bollywood's Success Formula, The 'Khan' Name Didn't Do Well In 2018: Trade Expert Gives Insight