Anushka Sharma-Virat Kohli's New Year Celebrations: Couple Enjoy Some Fondue In Switzerland

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli are currently holidaying in Gstaad, Switzerland to ring in the new year and their vacation pictures are already going viral on the internet. While we were going green with envy over them, the Sui Dhaaga actress posted a fresh bunch of pictures on her Instagram page.

Anushka shared a picture of herself where she is seen leaning on a wall during her sightseeing session. She captioned the click as, "Gazing at 2020." In her gloves, boots and woollen hat, the actress is winter-ready in this picture.

Before this, she shared a series of photos on her Instagram story where one of it featured a wall with the message that read, 'Oh well, that's the way it goes. It is what it is. What can you do? What will be will be done' written on it. She also posted a picture of a dessert and wrote, "Fondue night."

Before this, Anushka and Virat bumped into Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal who too, are holidaying in the same snow-capped destination. Later, the actress shared a picture of them together and wrote, "Hello frands 🙋‍♀️ ! @varundvn @natashadalal88." Varun too, shared the same photo and captioned it as, "mountain ke dost @natashadalal88 @virat.kohli @anushkasharma."

Talking about work, Anushka was last seen in Shah Rukh Khan starrer Zero in 2018. Post that, the actress is yet to sign a film. However, speculations are rife that she has given her nod to star in a romantic film.

Anushka Sharma And Virat Kohli Bump Into Varun Dhawan And Natasha Dalal In Gstaad; See Photos!

Anushka Sharma & Virat Kohli's Beach Picture Turns Into Hilarious Memes!