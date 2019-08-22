Anushka Sharma & Virat Kohli Soak Up The Sun On A Gorgeous Beach; SEE PIC!

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli are one of the most adored celebrity couples in India. They tied the knot last year, in a dreamy wedding in Italy, and have been shelling out major couple goals ever since. The two are enjoying a beach vacation right now in an undisclosed location, and they seem to be having a whole lot of fun. Check out the latest pic shared by Virat on his Instagram.

Virat and Anushka are currently on vacation, soaking up the sun at a gorgeous white sand beach. Virat shared this picture of the two in total bliss on the shores, and captioned it with a heart emoji. That says it all!

Recently, Anushka had put up a beautiful picture of herself in a swimsuit, on the beach. Not only her fans, but Virat too went gaga over it. Eventually though, trolls started lashing out at her for putting up the pic.

On the work front, Anushka was last seen in the Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif starrer, Zero, which was directed by Anand L. Rai. The movie failed to do well at the box office. Anushka is currently on a break from work, as she wanted to spend more time with Virat.

MOST READ: Anurag Kashyap & Vicky Kaushal React Hilariously To Taapsee Pannu's Childhood Pic!