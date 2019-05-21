English
    AWW! Anushka Shetty Is ALL LOVE For Prabhas; Can't Stop Gushing Over Him After Seeing This!

    By
    |

    You would be lying if you say that you didn't cheer for Prabhas and Anushka Shetty after watching Baahubali. Each and every movie-goer came out rooting for Prabhas and Anushka, and talking about their sizzling chemistry, which looked every bit real. Sadly, Prabhas and Anushka shushed all the alleged rumours about their affair and maintained that they're very close friends. Now, Anushka is all love and support for Prabhas after seeing the newly released poster of Saaho. Read on to know what did she write..

    Anushka Is All Praises For Prabhas

    "Each glimpse into their world keeps me wondering what next and it just takes the bar higher each time SAAHOOOOO so looking forward to 15th August all the very best to Prabhas, UV Creations & Sujeeth ... each and everyone from the cast and each and every technician excited."

    Fans Are Elated To See Saaho Poster On Anushka's Page

    @pabsu_sweety: "Wow!! This made our day."

    @rebellion_prabhas__: "Waiting for ur post"

    @myselfsohom: "Most Awaited Wish ❤ Best Wishes to Prabhas and his whole team of #Saaho ♥️"

    @lovely__siva__143; "Pranushka."

    Critics Are In Awe Of Saaho Poster As Well

    While talking about Saaho poster, trade analyst Rohit Jaiswal wrote, "S*P*E*C*T*A*C*U*L*A*R #Prabhas all set to ROCK INDIA on 15th August 2019.... #Saaho all set for a TSUNAMI start."

    Now, All Eyes On Shraddha & Neil's Looks

    Saaho, which is all set to hit the theatres on August 15, 2019, also casts Shraddha Kapoor and Neil Nitin Mukesh in the lead roles. The film also stars Jackie Shroff in a key role.

    Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Is UNAFFECTED By Vivek Oberoi's Tweet!

    Read more about: anushka shetty prabhas saaho
    Story first published: Tuesday, May 21, 2019, 16:36 [IST]
