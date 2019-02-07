AR Rahman Hits Back At Trolls Accusing Him Of Making His Daughter Wear A Veil: 'Freedom To Choose'

AR Rahman recently attended an event to celebrate 10 years of Slumdog Millionaire where he shared stage with his daughter Khatija who was invited to interview him. However later, the music maestro was heavily trolled on social media because of Khatija's attire.

There were users who accused Rahman of forcing her to wear a niqaab. Finally, Khatija has now clarified that she was not forced by anyone to wear the veil. In a screenshot doing the rounds on Twitter which is supposedly from her private Instagram account, Khatija, she has mentioned that the veil has nothing to do with her parents.

She wrote, The recent conversation of myself on stage with my dad has been doing the rounds although I didn't expect such an overwhelming response. However, there were certain comments which said that this attire is being forced by my dad and that he has double standards.

I would like to say that the attire I wear or the choices I make in my life does not have anything to do with my parents. The veil has been my personal choice with complete acceptance and honour.

I'm a sane mature adult who knows to make my choices in life. Any human being has a choice to wear or do what he/she wants and that's what I've been doing. Hence, kindly don't make your own judgements without understanding the exact situation #freedomofchoice."

Her father AR Rahman too hit back at the trolls by sharing a picture of his wife and two daughters posing with Nita Ambani.

The precious ladies of my family Khatija ,Raheema and Sairaa with NitaAmbaniji #freedomtochoose pic.twitter.com/H2DZePYOtA — A.R.Rahman (@arrahman) February 6, 2019

While his wife Sairaa has her head covered with a dupatta, Khatija wore a niqaab while Raheema did not. He captioned the picture as, "The precious ladies of my family Khatija ,Raheema and Sairaa with NitaAmbaniji #freedomtochoose."

ALSO READ: The Fakir Of Venice Movie Review: Farhan Akhtar- Annu Kapoor's Con Job Entertains In Bits & Pieces!