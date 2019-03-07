Arbaaz Khan CONFIRMS His Relationship With Giorgia Andriani: She's A Friend Whom I'm Dating As Well

When Asked About His Relationship With Giorgia Andriani

"What's that latest one? That's obvious na? If I had to hide my affair, I would not have brought it in open. I unhesitatingly admit that Georgia is there in my life at this point in time. Somebody who I have at his time in my life is a friend who I am also dating. Where it is going to go? Only time will tell. Yes, undoubtedly, we are together," he told Deccan Chronicle.

Giorgia Andriani Encourages Me To Be Positive Always

"When you are living alone then you tend to take life casually. You can either change for the better or probably for the worst. You can get addicted to a bottle or you may think that there is nothing left in your life. Fortunately, I was not in that mindset and my partner encourages me to remain positive and go ahead in life."

Arbaaz Khan On Moving On After His Divorce With Malaika Arora

"There was a time when I needed to be worried and now it's over. Whether you forget or forgive, whatever scenario you may choose, you have to move on. Look, if you forget then you have forgiven as well. But, if you forgive, you may have not forgotten it but at least you have forgiven. Choose whatever works for you."

When Asked If He'll Have A Cameo In Dabangg 3

"I am not acting here but I am doing something different. I am venturing into another part of the entertainment. Thus, I consider this as a big opportunity for me. Besides, this is something with which I am comfortable. I like talking to people. So, here I am."