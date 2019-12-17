Arbaaz Khan Gets Angry When Asked About Marriage Plans With Girlfriend Giorgia Andriani

Arbaaz Khan found love in Italian model Giorgia Andriani after his divorce from Malaika Arora. Arbaaz and Giorgia have not kept their relationship a secret, but at the same time, they don't open up about the details. Recently, when Arbaaz was asked about his marriage plans with Giorgia, the actor-producer reacted angrily to the question.

Marriage rumours of Bollywood couples are always floating in the air. When Bombay Times tried to clarify if Arbaaz had any plans of marrying his girlfriend Giorgia in the near future, Arbaaz reacted rather furiously.

"What sources? Has my father said anything? My mother? My brother? My sister? Any of my closest friends? Have I said anything? What are these 'sources'? Anyone can say anything... I don't want to answer it because I don't have an answer to that question. When I am dating somebody, I really don't know, as of now, from now to whenever that question will arise, where it is going to go," he said.

Arbaaz has no problem admitting that he is dating Giorgia, but he believes it is no one's business to kow whether he will get married to her or not. "Am I happy in the scenario that I am right now? Yes, I am very happy. Am I dating Giorgia? Yes, I am dating her. That I can admit because it is foolish for me not to admit that. But as far as putting it out there that I am going to or I am not going to (get married), who knows? And why should I say it even if I know? If it happens, you will get the invite or I will announce it," he said.

Arbaaz and Giorgia are often snapped by the paps while they are out on dinner dates or attending industry events.

On the work front, Arbaaz is gearing up for the release of his production venture Dabangg 3, which stars his brother Salman Khan, debutant Saiee Manjrekar, Sonakshi Sinha, Mahie Gill, Sudeep, and Arbaaz himself. Dabangg 3 is set to release on December 20.

