Arbaaz Khan On His Wedding With Giorgia Andriani: 'I Will When The Opportunity Arises'!

There's A Good Chance Wedding Might Happen!

"There's a good chance that it might happen in my life again (marriage). I am not going to say that ‘Oh I am going to be disillusioned by the fact that oh this has not worked'. So I am never going to think in that direction," said Arbaaz Khan in a recent interview.

Whenever The Opportunity Arises, Maybe I Will Marry Again!

Arbaaz Khan further commented with regards to his wedding, "Maybe I will....Let's see whenever that opportunity or the person or the scenario arises but I have not gone disillusioned or bitter by that now."

When Asked If He Would Recommend Marriage To Others...

"Of course, I would. This institution has gone on for hundreds and thousands of years. It's like if you know that you're going to die, you won't stop living. Of course, the times are changing, even in the past people didn't get married."

Georgia Andriani Is In My Life At This Point Of Time

"I unhesitatingly admit that Georgia is there in my life at this point in time. Somebody who I have at this time in my life is a friend who I am also dating. Where it is going to go? Only time will tell. Yes, undoubtedly, we are together," said Arbaaz Khan at an earlier interview.