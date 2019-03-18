Arbaaz Khan Replies To A Troll Who Called Him A 'Khula Saand' For Divorcing Malaika Arora
The Internet is dark and full of terrors as there as thousands of trolls who sometimes get into the skin of celebrities and spew venom against them at every given opportunity. The trolls have been targetting Arbaaz Khan and Malaika Arora for close to two years now due to their divorce. Kareena Kapoor was at Arbaaz Khan's chat show Pinch and Bebo read out a message by a troll which was addressed to Arbaaz Khan as 'Khula Saand' for divorcing Malaika Arora. However, the actor replied to the troll and his answer is hilarious! Check it out below...
Here's What Kareena Kapoor Read To Arbaaz Khan
Kareena Kapoor read a message to Arbaaz Khan commented by a troll as saying, "Divorce ke baad Arbaaz khula saand ho gaya hai."
Arbaaz Khan Replies To The Troll
"Arre bhai, 21 years ka relationship khatam hua. Kuch hadd tak iski baaton mein sacchai hai isliye mujhe bura bhi nahi laga raha hai. (Our 21-year relationship ended, there is some truth to this hence I'm not feeling too bad about this).''
We Tried Reconciliation But I Had To Move On In Life
"Ek time aa gaya tha, after making my efforts at reconciliation or whatever, we both tried, didn't happen. After a time, I had to move on in life," said Arbaaz Khan.
But Are You Really A Khula Saand? Asked Kareena Kapoor
Kareena Kapoor then asked Arbaaz Khan if he has really become a 'Khula Saand' for which he said, "No, I was, to some extent. There's some truth in that, not all."
Most Read: 6 Ridiculously EXPENSIVE Things That Salman Khan Owns!