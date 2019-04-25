English
    Arbaaz Khan Says He’s Not In Industry Because Of Salman Khan!

    Arbaaz Khan says despite being a brother of Superstar Salman Khan, he has sustained in the industry because of his own hardwork. "I have done 70 films till now. There are people who do not get to act after two films. I have been in the industry for over two decades... No one is going to keep giving me work because I am Salman Khan's brother," Arbaaz told a media agency.

    Did Salman Khan MISBEHAVE With A Journalist & SNATCHED His Phone?

    "People may give me one or two films because of Salman but no one can make my career. I have to work towards it. I am getting work on my own merit, be it good or bad. At the end of the day I am standing here on my own," he adds.

    Arbaaz made his acting debut with Abbas-Mustan's Daraar opposite Juhi Chawla. Over the years, the actor has had his share of hits and misses. It was 2010 blockbuster Dabangg and its sequel Dabangg 2 that gave him a new lease of life professionally. Arbaaz says he is happy with his professional achievements.

    "I won an award for my debut film. However, my career went up and down after that but I kept getting work. I did whatever excited me and did not think which role or film will change my career."

    Arbaaz made his debut on the digital medium as a host with a celebrity chat show "Pinch" and now he is entering the web world as an actor with Poison. "Maybe, my next outing 'Poison' will turn out big. I had not thought of doing something like 'Pinch' and it is trending now. You never know what and how things will change for you professionally. I believe in focusing on doing work."

    "Web is going to become very big... The format is different in terms of its story telling pattern and it's duration. Web audience enjoys watching stuff on the go, they prefer to watch it alone. It is isolated viewing while cinema is collective viewing."
    The actor plays the antagonist in Poison. The show streams on ZEE5.

    Inputs - PTI

