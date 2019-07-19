Arbaaz Khan Said THIS About Malaika Arora After She Makes Relationship With Arjun Kapoor Official

Arbaaz On What Went Wrong..

"We have been together for so many years, and shared so many memories. Most importantly we have kids together, so there's a respect for each other. There was something that did not work between us so we got separated."

He Further Added..

"However, this doesn't mean that we will hate each other. We are matured individuals; we are dealing with it with respect and dignity," added Arbaaz.

Arbaaz Shares An Amicable Bond With Malaika's Family

"I have a good equation with her side of the family too. So if we could not live amicably under one roof, we decided to lead our lives separately. Our son has kept us bonded, and when he grows up everything will be better."

Arbaaz On How His Son Reacted To His & Malaika's Changed Equation

"He is a very good son, I love the way he has handled all this. Many times at this sensitive age, children are victims of bad influence, but he's a very positive kid. He has excelled in studies, sports, and music. He has good habits and good friends, and that makes me feel more proud of him."

Arbaaz Also Spoke About His Family & Says It Always Comes First

"We follow the mantra that we have to stand for each other when needed. But we all live our lives on with different terms and conditions that suit us. This is the reason of our unity: We give liberty and freedom to each other, we don't interfere in each other's life."

On the work front, Arbaaz is currently busy with the shoot of Dabangg 3 and Sridevi Bungalow. He is also set to make his Malayalam debut in a film starring Mohanlal as the principal lead.