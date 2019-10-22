Are Kartik Aaryan & Katrina Kaif The New Pals In B-town? Find Out Here!

Are Kartik-Katrina The New BFFs In B-town?

Recently when Kartik Aaryan posted a picture from Farah Khan's starry Sunday lunch, wherein he is posing with Kriti Sanon, Pooja Hegde, Ananya Panday and Farah Khan, the 'Bharat' actress dropped a comment that read, 'beauties'.

What's Cooking, Good-looking?

Before this, the 'Pati Patni Aur Woh' actor posted a picture of himself with Amitabh Bachchan from an ad shoot, Katrina commented, "Rohit the best" with a heart emoji, praising the director of the TVC Rohit Dhawan.

On The Other Hand,

Kartik too congratulated the actress on Instagram when she launched her own make-up brand.

Remember Kartik's Candid Confession On A Chat Show?

On Neha Dhupia's podcast show, No Filter With Neha, the actor had admitted having a crush on Katrina Kaif and said that he wants to have babies with the actress.

Well, considering the two actors have an immense fan-following, we hope they are cast together in a film soon!