Are Kartik Aaryan & Katrina Kaif The New Pals In B-town? Find Out Here!
Kartik Aaryan and Katrina Kaif are yet to share a frame in a film. But lately, the two actors have been bonding big time on social media. From 'liking' each other's posts to dropping comments on Instagram, Kartik-Katrina's growing friendship is grabbing a lot of eyeballs.
Are Kartik-Katrina The New BFFs In B-town?
Recently when Kartik Aaryan posted a picture from Farah Khan's starry Sunday lunch, wherein he is posing with Kriti Sanon, Pooja Hegde, Ananya Panday and Farah Khan, the 'Bharat' actress dropped a comment that read, 'beauties'.
What's Cooking, Good-looking?
Before this, the 'Pati Patni Aur Woh' actor posted a picture of himself with Amitabh Bachchan from an ad shoot, Katrina commented, "Rohit the best" with a heart emoji, praising the director of the TVC Rohit Dhawan.
On The Other Hand,
Kartik too congratulated the actress on Instagram when she launched her own make-up brand.
Remember Kartik's Candid Confession On A Chat Show?
On Neha Dhupia's podcast show, No Filter With Neha, the actor had admitted having a crush on Katrina Kaif and said that he wants to have babies with the actress.
Well, considering the two actors have an immense fan-following, we hope they are cast together in a film soon!
Speaking about movies, Kartik will be next seen in 'Pati Patni Aur Woh', 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2' and 'Dostana 2'. On the other hand, Katrina has 'Sooryavanshi' lined up next for the release.
