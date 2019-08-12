English
    Are Ranbir Kapoor & Ranveer Singh SCARED Of Ayushmann Khurrana? The 'Dream Girl' Star Responds

    By
    |

    Ayushmann Khurrana is leaving no stone unturned to become everyone's favourite. With unique film choices, the actor is all over the news and has been constantly winning the hearts of both audiences and critics. For the unversed, the actor recently won his first National Award for Andhadhun and is currently gearing up for his yet another upcoming film, Dream Girl.

    Ayushmann Is All Praises For His Industry Friends

    At the trailer launch of the film, when the actor was asked if he thinks other actors are now scared of him, he said, "How can I speak on their behalf? I don't think they are scared. Unse messages toh aaye hai pyaar bhare. Ranveer, Ranbir and Rajkummar all messaged. They are all very happy."

    What’s Dream Girl All About?

    In the film, Ayushmann essays the role of a young man who has a credible talent of imitating female voices and plays female characters in Ramleela. He gets a job in an adult hotline, but things go haywire when customers, both men and women, fall for his alter ego 'Pooja' and start searching for the face behind the sultry voice.

    How Ayushmann Ended Up Doing Dream Girl?

    When asked about the same, he said, "I am a director's actor. I look at them and follow. It was the case here as well. You also have to sound like a woman so that men are also going gaga over you."

    "When I read this script I couldn't wait at all, for what if this goes to someone else. I wanted to tread in a different territory altogether and this was right up there."

    All Eyes On September 13

    Dream Girl is scheduled to be released on September 13. Directed by Raaj Shaandilyaa and backed by Ekta Kapoor, the film is a Mathura-set comedy, which also features Annu Kapoor, Nushrat Bharucha and Manjot Singh.

