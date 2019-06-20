Arjan Bajwa On Shahid Kapoor's Kabir Singh: I Was Not Convinced To Do The Film

Arjan Bajwa is playing the role of Shahid Kapoor's brother in Kabir Singh. The actor, who was last seen in Akshay Kumar's Rustom, says he was not convinced to do the movie initially. He told Mumbai Mirror, "I was not convinced to do the film for two reasons. One, I didn't know about the film at all. I felt like it is a remake and what am I going to do in it. Second, I was not sure, even though it is a pivotal role. But then Sandeep Vanga said that he always thought of me for this role. He wanted an actor who looks like Shahid's brother. He wanted Kabir's family to look like a real family and not just cast people for the heck of it."

"So, he made me watch Arjun Reddy, and we had some conversations about it. Then I was convinced to do it for two reasons. One, the director knew what he was doing. Second, it was one of the quintessential commercial Hindi films," the actor added.

Talking about Shahid Kapoor, he said, "We spoke about everything except movies. It's healthy to discuss life and family. We hit it off from the first day as I have also known him for years socially. Shahid and I had an easy camaraderie.''

When asked about his character, he said, "He is a quintessential Punjabi elder brother. I would say my character is not as docile as it was in the original film. We are depicted as a Punjabi family. Everybody is very aggressive in their approach towards life and so is this guy Karan (Kabir Singh's elder brother)."

"But he is sincere and righteous. He is protective towards his brother. He comes as a saviour for Kabir in all wrong, right, good, bad and ugly situations. He is the go-to man for Kabir. He will also slap him if he does something wrong," he revealed.