Arjun Kapoor ADMITS He's Happy To Be In Love With Malaika Arora; Reveals Why He's Not Marrying Her!

Arjun On Being Happy With Malaika

"I am happy and that is all that matters. I don't want to add more adjectives to it. My personal and professional lives help me sleep well at night and I would like it to remain like that," said Arjun Kapoor.

Why Arjun Hasn't Made Up His Mind When It Comes To Get Hitched?

Speaking of his wedding rumours with Malaika, Arjun told, "Usually men lose hair after getting married and not before (laughs). To put things in perspective, as an actor, why would I want to get married when I am sporting a bald look?"

Arjun Also Put Wedding Rumours To Rest

"There would be pictures of it everywhere! On a serious note, I am not getting married. I have not hidden anything from anyone and I think my personal life deserves respect and dignity for that," added Arjun.

Arjun Also Spoke About His Mom & Sister Anshula

Arjun and his sister Anshula are known for sharing amazing childhood pictures on their social media handles. When asked how big is their family album, he said, "That's the way we relive memories of our mother (Mona Kapoor).

She used to save pictures from all our birthday parties and other important moments. By the time she passed away, she had a drawer full of albums dating back to the 1970s."

Arjun Says Social Media Is A Medium To Shower Love On His Sister Anshula

He further added, "Anshula is a replica of her and takes care of these things now. We live in the same house and take each other for granted, not saying in person how much we love each other, but we use the social media for it."

Arjun On Janhvi & Khushi

Speaking of them and his equation with them, Arjun said, "I am still discovering them, and I don't like to speak too much about it as mujhe lagta hai ke nazar na lage. We were brought together by the worst of circumstances but we're trying to make the best of it."

Arjun On Being Stay Connected To Khushi & Janhvi

"There is a long way to go before I can truly say that I know them inside out. We have a WhatsApp group that keeps us connected all the time," concluded Arjun Kapoor.