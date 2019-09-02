English
    Arjun Kapoor Is All Praise For Panipat Director Ashutosh Gowarikar: He Is A GIGANTIC Storyteller

    After starring in 'India's Most Wanted', Arjun Kapoor has two films lined up for release. One is 'Sandeep Pinky Aur Faraar', and the other is a period drama, 'Panipat'. In a recent interview, the actor got speaking about the latter, which is based on the Battle of Panipat, and is being directed by ace director, Ashutosh Gowarikar. Arjun had nothing but praises for the filmmaker, calling him a 'gigantic storyteller'. Read on!

    Arjun Calls Ashutosh Gowarikar A Gigantic Storyteller

    Arjun told PTI that Panipat is going to be an "untold spectacle". He also emphatically praised Ashutosh by saying that there are directors and there are filmmakers, and he belongs to the latter. "He's somebody who goes into tremendous detail and is a maker in the epic sense of the word. He has evolved into someone who's a gigantic storyteller, who takes on these massive stories and allows them to unfold on the big screen," he said.

    Speaking about the movie, he said, "We have all heard about the Battle of Panipat, but we don't know the importance behind it. We will soon come to know."

    He added, "It's something I'm very proud of being a part of. We worked very hard on it. I can now finally see the film coming together." Arjun is currently dubbing for the film. Also starring Sanjay Dutt and Kriti Sanon, it is slated for release On December 6.

    Story first published: Monday, September 2, 2019, 19:29 [IST]
