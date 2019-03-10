Arjun Kapoor Attends A Football Event; Shweta Nanda Bachchan Gets Papped In The City

Arjun Kapoor At The Roots Premier League

Arjun Kapoor attended a football event organized by Mumbai city's very own amateur football league, the Roots Premiere League, on Saturday evening. He was sporting a cool look in a grey jersey and black sweatpants, accessorized with his trademark hat and grey sneakers. Arjun was spotted while he was out on a dinner date with his rumored girlfriend Malaika Arora last night.

Shibani Dandekar Looks Spunky

Shibani Dandekar too joined Arjun Kapoor and other celebs to watch the match organized by Mumbai's Roots Premiere League. She looked spunky in a white tank top teamed with high rise mom jeans, and a camouflage bomber jacket. She went with white sneakers to complete her look. Shibani has been hitting the headlines recently for her relationship with actor - director Farhan Akhtar, who awe fans with their cutest social media PDA.

Shweta Nanda Bachchan Out And About In The City

Shweta Nanda Bachchan was out and about in the city when she got papped on Saturday afternoon. She was wearing a casual avatar, donning a khaki green button down shirt, with Adidas sweatpants, and a Louis Vuitton fanny pack. She had tied up her hair in a lose pony tail and was wearing a snazzy pair of sunglasses. Shweta was later seen at the Akash Ambani and Shloka Mehta wedding, making the red carpet appearance with her parents Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan.

Twinkle Khanna Hits The Gym

Twinkle Khanna hit the gym for an intense work out session on Saturday evening, and was snapped by the paps post that. Twinkle was sporting a light grey sweatshirt with black tights, and she carried a large black tote bag and wore studded black kolhapuri sandals.