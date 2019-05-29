CROSSING LIMITS! Arjun Kapoor BLASTS A Troll Who COMPARED Sridevi With His Affair With Malaika Arora

Here's What The Troll Had Written..

The troll wrote, "You hate your father's second wife because your father left your mother, and now you are dating a woman who is 11 years elder to you and has a teenage son. Why double standards, Arjun Kapoor?"

Arjun Kapoor Gave A Befitting Reply

Arjun was quick enough to notice her tweet and he gave a reply by saying, "I don't hate anyone Kusum. We kept a dignified distance, If I did I wouldn't have been there for my dad Janhvi & Khushi at a sensitive time... it's easy to type & judge, think a little. Your @Varun_dvn s fan so I feel I should tell u don't spread negativity with his face on ur DP."

The Troll Instantly Realized Her Mistake

"I apologise if I have hurt anyone's sentiments. I meant to do no harm. Extremely sorry to all @arjunk26 Fans.... Please Forgive me . It was just my opinion. Have nothing against @arjunk26 Sir or #MalaikaArora Ma'am. . SORRY SIR."

Varun Also Chipped In This Conversation

Varun Dhawan, who's close friend to Arjun Kapoor, also chipped in the conversation and wrote, "Im glad u apologised kusum its okay arjun is not upset lets just all live our own lives ak has a big heart like I always say I don't want any of my fans to talk bad about any actors #keepiteasy"

Did Arjun Kapoor Forgive The Troll?

Of course! The actor noticed her apology and let the matter go. He wrote, "It's ok kusum... spread love... the street dancer is watching you..."