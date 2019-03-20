Arjun Kapoor Called HOME-BREAKER; Gets Trolled For Looking Elder Than Malaika Arora In Latest Pics!

Fans Get Personal..

@sandy2o7: "He always criticise and blame sridevi ji as a homebreaker ... now he doing the same by breaking arbaaz's marital lyf... he doesnt practice what he preach .. he needs media publicity so acpted those half sisters." [sic]

And.. It Continued..

@neha25121989: "Jo Arjun ke papa ne mona mam ke sath kiya tha wahi same kam arjun kar raha hai....baap ne kiya to bura laga par khud same kam karne me bura nai lag raha..." [sic]

Fan Mock At His Latest Look..

@rohit_anonymus01: "Ye chacha to Arjun Kapoor jaise dikh rahe hai." [sic]



@badass_cat4: "Arjun looks like her bodyguard to me."

@rav.smi: "What's up with the mustache it's horrible. Is he marking himself look older yo match the older Arora."

Fans Praise Malaika For Looking Young & Hot

@patelvama: "To match her up he has adopted this uncle look wah kya pyar hai" [sic]

@attrayee_thetastebuds: "@malaikasutarishe looks soooo hot n him so." [sic]

@adity_niharika: "Arjun looks older than her." [sic]

Fans Compare Arjun With Arbaaz

@ameykulkarni: "His moustache looks like another pair of eyebrows." [sic]

@florence_delhi: "Why malaika behaving like a teen, shy.. She is 15 years senior than him. So act accordingly." [sic]

@sachinmahla1995: "Arbaz looking more handsome thn Arjun." [sic]