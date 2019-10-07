Arjun Kapoor & Deepika Padukone’s Reaction To Ranveer Singh Flaunting His Chest Hair Is HILARIOUS!

Arjun Kapoor and Ranveer Singh are one of audiences' favourite 'Bro-mantic' couple. The two charmed us with their camaraderie in 'Gunday'. We also witnessed their friendship going to the next level after the movie. The two are always pulling each others' legs, expressing brotherly love, and goofing around when they catch up at events.

Recently, Ranveer posted a photo flaunting his chest hair on his Instagram. Arjun being the master-troller of Bollywood, couldn't resist leaving a hilarious comment on the picture. Read further to find out what Arjun wrote!

Ranveer shared this photo of himself all jazzed up for an event. Known for his quirky fashion sense, Ranveer showed off his chest hair with his outfit. Arjun had the most epic reaction to it, referencing Ranveer's movie, Goliyon Ki Ras Leela Ram Leela. He commented, "Raam ji ke Baal dekho !!! Chaati ka kamaal dekho," and added 3 fire emoticons.

View this post on Instagram @loewe A post shared by Ranveer Singh (@ranveersingh) on Oct 5, 2019 at 10:06am PDT

Ranveer's wife, Deepika Padukone too had a clever and funny reaction to the photo, as she wrote, "Shouldn't you have asked me before emptying my bottle of bronzer on your chest!?!?"

What do you think of Ranveer's look?

On the work front, Ranveer is busy shooting for his much anticipated film, '83. Directed by Kabir Singh, it is based on India's World Cup win in 1983, under the captainship of Kapil Dev. Deepika will be playing Ranveer's on-screen wife in the movie, Romi Bhatia.

Arjun, on the other hand, will next be seen in a period drama titled Panipat. The film is directed by Ashutosh Gowarikar, and it also features Kriti Sanon, Zeenat Aman, Sanjay Dutt and others. It is scheduled for release on December 6, 2019. Arjun has another movie lined up - Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar. Directed by Dibakar Banerjee, and co-starring Parineeti Chopra, the film's release has been stalled for a long time.

