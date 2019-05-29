Arjun Kapoor DELAYING His Wedding With Malaika Arora Because Of His Sister Anshula? Here's The Truth

Is Arjun Kapoor Delaying His Wedding With Malaika Because Of This Reason?

When quizzed if he is delaying his marriage with Malaika because he wants his sister to get married first, Arjun said, "I would like to believe that would be the nice organic thing to do. But, it's not so easy to pinpoint that."

Anshula Is Currently Focusing On Her Work

Arjun said, "If she likes...I would be very happy. If she says, "No, I want to wait for a bit.", I'll be okay. She believes in the institution of marriage and so do I. Despite whatever we've seen in our lives, we both have faith that marriage is good. Let her make something out of herself. She's focusing on her work right now, so I've not had the marriage conversation with her."

Meanwhile, Arjun Is Not Ready To Take The Marital Plunge Yet

"I'm not getting married. I understand why there are speculations. Because in my own house people would ask tu shaadi kab kar raha hai? It's a very organic Indian question. If you're with someone for even three days, the marriage question pops up. Shaadi karlo, tumhari umar ho gayi hai, abhi kitna sochoge?"

'Why Would I Hide Marriage?,' Asks Arjun

The actor further said, "33 for most people in India is great age to get married, but not for me. I still have time. If I've not hidden my relationship, why will I hide my marriage yaar?"

The Actor Also Recently Opened Up About Why He Came Out In Public About His Relationship

"We've come out because we feel the media has given us dignity. There's a certain understanding the media has... they've been respectful, kind, honest and decent about it. That is why I felt comfortable," the actor was quoted as saying by the magazine.