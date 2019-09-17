English
    Arjun Kapoor Describes Katrina Kaif’s Backless Maroon Gown In An Epic Way!

    Arjun Kapoor leaves fans in splits with some of his comebacks and comments on the internet. When Katrina Kaif posted a picture of herself in a gorgeous gown at the IIFa Rocks Awards, Arjun left an epic comment on it. Check it out.

    Katrina Kaif attended the IIFA Rocks Awards 2019 in an amazing deep red gown with an open back, a plunging neckline and thigh high slit. She took to her Instagram to post a picture of her look. While many of her fans were in awe of the picture, Arjun Kapoor had his own quirky take on it by commenting, "Back Off" (sic).

    Although Katrina has not replied to Arjun's comment, their camaraderie on the internet is often just as frivolous, entertaining fans all the time. Some time back, Arjun had posted a throwback picture celebrating five years of Finding Fanny in which he looked younger and different than the way he looks now. Katrina had commented, "Look at you," on it. Arjun had the wittiest comeback for this as he wrote, "ummm that would be ideal..." (sic). See what we mean?

    We can't wait to see how Katrina replies to Arjun's comment on her picture!

    View this post on Instagram

    💃💃💃 @iifa @wizcraft_india #IIFA20

    A post shared by Katrina Kaif (@katrinakaif) on Sep 16, 2019 at 10:04am PDT

    Tuesday, September 17, 2019, 20:12 [IST]
