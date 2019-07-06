Arjun Kapoor On His Marriage Plans: Malaika & I Still Have To Enjoy The Comfort Of Being A Couple

Arjun Kapoor Dismisses Marriage Rumours

The actor told Filmfare in an interview, "I am not getting married. Malaika and I have to still discover each other in public space and enjoy the comfort of being a couple. We need to ease. We need to take our mind off this pressure of getting married."

'Sometimes You Just Need To Be In A Relationship', Says Arjun

He further added, "Sometimes you just need to be in a relationship. You need to live it; you need to enjoy it for what it is, rather than what it should be according to people. We are at ease with each other."

The Actor On Making His Relationship With Malaika Official

"We've come out because we feel the media has given us dignity. There's a certain understanding the media has... they've been respectful, kind, honest and decent about it. That is why I felt comfortable," the actor was quoted as saying earlier in an interview with the same magazine.

Malaika Arora On Getting Trolled For Dating A Younger Man

"The age difference doesn't really pop up when you are in a relationship. It is about two minds and hearts connecting. Unfortunately, we live in a society that refuses to progress with time. An older man romancing a younger girl is hailed everywhere, but when the woman is older, she's called 'desperate' and a 'buddhi'. For people who think like this, I have just one line: Take a flying f***," the actress recently said in a HT Brunch interview.