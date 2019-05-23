Arjun Kapoor's Family DOESN'T WANT Him To Get Married To Malaika Arora In THIS Way!

Arjun Reacts To His Wedding Speculations

While speaking to Zoom, Arjun Kapoor said, "Ya, I don't blame anybody because what happens is...it's again like how you said ki Ranveer ne period picturein ki toh mujhe usse poochne chahiye, toh Ranveer ne aur kuch mere doston ne shaadi ki toh mujhe bhi kar leni chahiye (because Ranveer has done so many period dramas, so I had a word with him, similarly he and other friends of mine got married, so I should also)."

He Further Added..

"Listen it's part of the job. You guys are supposed to do what your editors want you to do. I don't think anybody is dying to know every single day but what happens is there are speculations because I guess you get clicks. You get conversations and chatters."

Arjun: My Marriage Speculations Is Not A Big Deal

"I mean if Taimur does that to people then I think my marriage speculation is not such a big deal. But, in all fairness, I think the media's been respectful, they've given me the space to come out and be comfortable. So, I will not hide anything beyond. If I do get married, I will tell everybody."

Arjun Reveals His Family Won't Like Him To Get Married Hiding It From The World

Arjun also asserted, "I think my family wouldn't like it if I got married hiding it from the world. We come from a place where we are inclusive in our celebrations. So, genuinely if there is something to speak about I will."

Arjun Jokes About His Bald Look

"Aur waise bhi main har interview mein kehta hoon main Panipat ki shooting kar raha hoon aur main ganja hoon toh log shadi ke baad is situation mein aate hain toh main shadi ke dauran toh nahin rehna chahunga (I say it in every interview that I have shaved my head for Panipat, people go bald after they are married so, I wouldn't want to be bald at least during my wedding).

So, there is time, let me enjoy myself. You guys have allowed let us be for so long I hope it continues. And when the time is right, I will speak about our future plans," concluded Arjun.

Arjun Kapoor's India's Most Wanted is all set to release tomorrow (May 24, 2019).