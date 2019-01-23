Arjun Kapoor Fanboys Over Sonam Kapoor's Picture With American Actress Mindy Kaling!

Sonam Kapoor recently visited Los Angeles with her hubby Anand Ahuja for a romantic getaway. Like always, the actress shared pictures of her 'everyday phenomenal' with her fans. However, one click which stood out the most was the one which she took which she ran into American actress Mindy Kaling at the Lakers game.

Mindy too shared the same picture on her Twitter handle and wrote, "Had the best time meeting the gorgeous and hilarious @sonamakapoor and her husband @anandahuja at the game last night 💛."

Well just like us, even Sonam's cousin Arjun Kapoor too couldn't keep his calm and dropped a 'fanboy' comment on Sonam's picture.

Say Cheese Like Us Sonam shared this picture on Instagram and captioned it as, "So last night at the game I got to meet and hang out with one of the coolest people I've ever met @mindykaling she's impossibly sweet, funny and smart.. also thanks @anandahuja for taking multiple pictures of us! #everydayphenomenal." #comefeelthelove." We Couldn't Agree More To This! Reacting to Sonam's picture, Arjun Kapoor wrote, "I wanna be @mindykaling she's the best." To this, Sonam replied back, "I was telling her how many fans she has back in India." All Things Bright & Beautiful "Someone is feeling SUPER excited today 😂 Enjoying my first @lakers game at @staplescenterla in @discoverLA. Go Lakers #ComeFeeltheLove #everydayphenomenal," Sonam captioned this fuzzy click. When It Was Time To Bid Goodbye To LA The actress shared a bunch of clicks and captioned them as, "Goodbye, Los Angeles! You've been good to us. We absolutely loved staying at @thehollywoodroosevelt and hanging out at @spareroomhwood 😍Until next time, @discoverLA! 😉 #ComeFeeltheLove." Isn't This Cute? Sonam and Anand strike a quirky pose for the lens. Bonding Over Food From visiting museums, bookstores and libraries to bonding over food, Sonam- Anand's romantic getaway is making us go green with envy.

On the work front, Sonam will be next seen in Shelly Chopra Dhar's directorial debut, 'Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga' where she is sharing screen space with her father Anil Kapoor for the first time. The film also stars Rajkummar Rao and Juhi Chawla. Besides this, the actress will also be seen in 'The Zoya Factor' co-starring Dulquer Salmaan.

