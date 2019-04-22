A POSSESSIVE BOYFRIEND! Arjun Kapoor LOSES COOL As Malaika Arora's Way Gets BLOCKED By Paparazzi

Arjun Ko Gussa Kyon Aaya?

Pinkvilla quoted as saying, "Arjun Kapoor got angry with some photographers as they tried to block Malaika's way unintentionally. Arjun, who happens to be a cool headed person otherwise seemed to be quite agitated at that time."

What About Their Wedding Buzz?

Earlier, it was reported that Arjun & Malaika have locked the month of April to enter wedlocks but now it seems it was just a mere rumour. And the duo has rather chosen to spend more time with each other than tying knot.

Arjun On The Work Front

On the professional front, Arjun Kapoor was last seen in Namaste England and the film flopped terribly at the box office. On the work front, he will be next seen in India's Most Wanted and Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar.

Arjun Also Has 'Panipat' In His Kitty

Arjun has been also roped in for Ashutosh Gowariker's Panipat. The film also casts Kriti Sanon and Sanjay Dutt in the lead roles. The film is scheduled to hit the theatres on December 6, 2019.