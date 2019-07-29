Arjun Kapoor Gets INKED For The Second Time; This Is What His New Tattoo Means!

The Meaning Of Arjun's New Tattoo

"Yes that's my second tattoo and it means : From adversity to the stars. I'd been wanting to get another tattoo for a long time.. This one took a while to figure because honestly it had to mean something very special.. And after a lot of back & forth and thinking and over thinking, I finally got this done!", read the caption on Arjun's video.

The Beauty Of Life Is To Be An Underdog, Says Arjun

He revealed, "It's a Latin saying that translates to ‘through adversity to the stars'! All our lives, all of us want to rise to the occasion when the time comes, but most people get pushed against a wall, with circumstances being against them. Things don't always fall in place. But eventually, the beauty of life is to be an underdog, rise to the occasion and be able to go beyond one's potential because you believe in yourself and believe in what you are capable of."

The Tattoo's Significance In Arjun's Life

Further speaking about what the tattoo means to him, the actor said, "I just feel it has to be a story to tell. I suffered a personal loss and have seen ups and downs despite that I continued to push through. When I started out in this industry when I wanted to be an actor and a lot of people told me don't because you are not capable, and here I am today seven years later. So, somewhere I feel from all the adversities I have managed to reach somewhere in life and that only comes from believing in yourself. This tattoo signifies my path to me."

Arjun Gets Candid

Speaking about his first tattoo which is the word ‘Maa' inked in Hindi for his late mother, Mona Kapoor, Arjun said that his second tattoo feels ‘accurate, intimate and personal' for him.