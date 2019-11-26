Arjun Kapoor Hits Back At 'Panipat' Memes: These Trolls Need A 'Jadoo Ki Jhappi'

Arjun Kapoor Lashes Out At Trolls

The actor told us, 'Everybody gets trolled. I think now it's habitual for people to become negative and bitter because of whatever they might be dealing in their personal lives. It reflects more badly on the way they have been brought up or they are. Like I said, you can make fun of me, who am I? But if you are making fun of this film then you are making fun of people who have sacrificed themselves for India."

The Actor Feels Sad Because Of This Reason

"I don't see anybody making fun of Shaheed Bhagat Singh. I have never seen a meme on Subhash Chandra Bose. But I am seeing memes on Sadashiv Rao Bhau and nobody says anything about it. He's as much of a valid soldier for our country. But nobody says anything. My job isn't to teach anybody anything or reply to trollers. The fact is that these men were martyrs. Nobody has stood up and said that this is uncouth and rude. As a person who has grown up in Mumbai, I am a Maharashtrian as much as I am a Punjabi. I feel it's sad that we are allowing it to happen."

'You Make Fun Of Me Because I Am Relevant'

"See, I am done the roast where I made fun of myself. In my entire career, I will crack joke on myself, you guys have all seen it. I don't have any issues. If you make fun of me, I am habitual to it. You make fun of me because I am relevant. You need my face to get eyeballs and I have laughed at many of these in the past, even when 'Half Girlfriend' happened. As actors, we do feel a little bad but then we also feel that we are making these people happy."

'It's Unfair That People Are Making Fun Of This Film & Character'

"What is meme culture? It's about a person who adds two and two to crack a joke. Actually he wants to share it with his friends but now, with the advent of social media, one ends up posting them there. That's it. But today, it's become a business. The sad part is that, people are making fun of the character and the film and that's unfair."

Arjun Kapoor Further Added...

"I am 34 years and I have heard a lot of stories and I have heard people say that they are patriotic. I don't see anybody reacting to the fact that they are making fun of Sadashiv Rao Bhau in this case. You are making fun of me but then, you are also making fun of this character. But then, nobody will say anything. Why? Because, nobody knows this story. If you were taught this story right from your childhood, then you would have believed that one shouldn't be making fun of such characters. Because of these people, India was able to achieve freedom because they were the first ones who took a stand. But that's my personal take on this issue."

'People Write About Actors As If We Ain't Human Beings'

"Like I said, I will laugh a million times over jokes on myself because I make fun of myself all the time in the media or otherwise. But then, there's a limit. There's one thing about having just a laugh and then, there's another thing which is bringing in sourness. I think that balance doesn't exist anymore on social media. It has become a little derogatory, negative and we have become insensitive. People write about us, actors as if we ain't human beings. And it has nothing to do with the film. It's just because now, you have a place to type."

'You Should Leave Arjun Kapoor & The Story Apart'

"I think Rajkumar Hirani made a nice film about giving 'jadoo ki jhappi' and I think these trolls need that. We shouldn't forget that these men made. You should leave Arjun Kapoor and the story apart. It's too much of a muddled mess of not giving respect to where it's due," concluded the actor.