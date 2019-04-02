Arjun Kapoor: I Want To Play The Role Of A Father On Screen!

I Want To Play The Role Of A Father On Screen, Says Arjun Kapoor

''I want to do a good gangster film. I would love to play a father, also an intense love story at my age. I am 33 plus now, slightly more intense," he said to IANS.

Want To Star In A Heist Film Too

The Namastey England actor further commented, "It is very difficult to say I want to do this or that because I want to do so much. So, for me it is still the tip of the iceberg. I know it's been a few years that I have been around. I haven't gotten a chance to do a nice con, heist film.''

The Possibilities For Actors Are Limitless These Days

"It is limitless at the end of the day, the possibilities the actors today have with content really being transformed on paper already. So, as an actor I am excited to hear new stuff and being able to put it out there," Arjun Kapoor summed it up.

On The Work Front

Arjun Kapoor is currently shooting for his upcoming movie Panipat and it also stars Sanjay Dutt and Kriti Sanon. The film is directed by Ashutosh Gowariker and co-produced by his wife Sunita Gowariker. Panipat is scheduled to hit the theatres on December 6, 2019.