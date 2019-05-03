Arjun Kapoor's India's Most Wanted Is About Terrorist Yasin Bhatkal's Arrest?

India's Most Wanted Trailer Reaction: Arjun Kapoor | Raj Kumar Gupta | FilmiBeat

Arjun Kapoor starrer India's Most Wanted trailer was just out yesterday and the storyline revolves around the arrest of one of the most wanted and deadly terrorist in India. His arrest was made without even firing a single bullet and is considered one of the most covert operations ever carried out by five unsung heroes.

However, the trailer doesn't mention who exactly the most wanted terrorist really is and is just called as 'India's Osama'. That has left people to speculate as to who the movie is really based on. Reports are now doing the rounds on social media that India's Most Wanted might be based on Indian Mujahideen militant group's founder Yasin Bhatkal.

Director Raj Kumar Gupta was asked if the movie is indeed based on terrorist Yasin Bhatkal's arrest, he said, "I want to say it is inspired by a true event. Who is the terrorist, who have we based the story on you can decide when you go and watch the film in the theatre.''

He further commented, ''All I want to say is that it is based on a true event and it was a watershed moment of Indian intelligence department where a terrorist was captured without using a single bullet. But you have to watch the film to know the details."

For the uninitiated, terrorist Yasin Bhatkal is directly involved in carrying over 10 separate bombings in India which includes the 2008 Delhi bombings and 2010 Varanasi blasts. He is also accused of playing a part in the 2006 train bombings in Mumbai and placing a bomb outside the cricket stadium in Bangalore in 2008. He was traced and detained at the Indo-Nepal border in 2013 and is currently lodged at Tihar Jail in Delhi.

