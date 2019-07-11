Arjun Kapoor Is Back To 'Feeling His Best' After Losing Weight For Panipat!

'Fans Expect Me To Look Like A Warrior', Says Arjun

Speaking about his body transformation for Panipat, Arjun was quoted as saying by Filmfare, "I'm capable of looking better. I have to be honest with myself and the audience. They are paying 500 rupees to watch me. They expect me to look the way I looked when I started out."

'I Am Back To Feeling My Best'

Although Ashutosh Gowarikar required him to look a certain way in Panipat, Arjun also revealed that he has had health issues due to his weight for the longest time. The actor revealed, "I've had health issues, I don't talk about. I come from a slightly obese childhood. Slight is an understatement. That comes with its own ailments. I battle with them constantly. Today, I'm back to feeling my best."

Arjun Believes He Looks Like A Warrior Now

"I've lost all the excess weight. I'm shooting a film where I'm bald and my director is happy with the way I'm looking. I believe I look like a warrior. There's a certain physicality that the role needed. I was able to achieve that, " Arjun told the magazine.

'Everyone Has Their Own Struggles'

Earlier too in an Instagram post, Arjun had opened up about his weight loss journey and shared, "It's been a tough journey for me ever since I was a kid when it comes to my battle with obesity. Everyone has their own struggles I have had and continue to have mine. But the whole point of life is that we fall, we get back up and try again... efforts will pay off eventually if not today then in a week month or even a year...

I started training with @shivohamofficial this January and slow and steady we have managed to At least lay a foundation during our prep for Panipat. I vowed never to give up in the 3 years it took me to lose 50kgs when I was 20 years old & I sure as hell won't be giving up and letting go now... keeping the belief is key, u gotta keep at it and one day you will reap the benefits... we all gotta keep the faith and keep at it cause what we do today will echo in time and reflect within us eventually..."