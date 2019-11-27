    IFFI 2019 | Bigg BossBigg Boss Season 13
      Arjun Kapoor Is Desperate For The Credibility, Not The Box Office Numbers!

      Box office number is an integral part of any film. However, actor Arjun Kapoor is desperate for the credibility. In a group interaction with the media, Arjun Kapoor says, "Today, as an actor, I want to earn credibility and that's not earned by numbers. That's earned by people watching your films and liking it. So, I hope this film is also a credible film and it does incredible business."

      Arjun is busy promoting his upcoming film, Panipat, which is directed by Ashutosh Gowariker. The film also casts Sanjay Dutt and Kriti Sanon in the lead roles.

      Arjun Kapoor's last film, India's Most Wanted was a dud at the box office. When asked what is he expecting from Panipat, the actor said, "If the last few have disappointed people, who spent money to watch my films expecting good work, this film doesn't disappoint them. This is the starting point. This is the bare minimum that I can hope, that they are happy watching the film. Rest is that film's destiny."

      Panipat is scheduled to hit the theatres on December 6, 2019. The film will be clashing with Kartik Aaryan's Pati Patni Aur Woh at the box office and it would be interesting to see which film would emerge as the winner.

      Whom are you rooting for? Do tell us in the comments section below.

      Story first published: Wednesday, November 27, 2019, 23:45 [IST]
