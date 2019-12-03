Arjun Kapoor Is Okay With All The Memes And The Trolling But Has One Complaint!

There are a few actors who are often under the radar of trollers and sadly, Arjun Kapoor is one of them. However, the actor is known for being cool-headed and doesn't take memes/trolling to his heart unless someone hits him below the belt! He is currently looking forward to the release of his next, Panipat, the trailer of which was trolled mercilessly.

In his recent tete-a-tete with Pinkvilla, when Arjun Kapoor was asked about how he feels when he comes across so many memes around his film, the actor said that he's okay with the trollers making fun of him. But he feels sad to see memes on Sadashiv Rao.

Arjun said, "I love memes. I am the first person who laughs at myself. I have done a roast, so one can imagine what I can do when it comes to being easy on yourself. My only thing is that when everyone wants to be sensitive about certain things that we have represented, nobody is being sensitive about the part that we are talking about martyrs who have laid their lives for the country."

He further added, "I haven't seen anyone make a meme on Subhash Chandra Bose or Shahid Bhagat Singh. But memes are being created on SadashivRao is being made and no one is saying anything. That means it is a business of convenience for them. You make fun of Arjun Kapoor, I am okay with it because that happens to be best of us. Even Virat Kohli gets trolled despite consistency. I can take it. So, I want to give them a jadoo ki jhappi to them."

Directed by Ashutosh Gowariker, Panipat is all set to hit the theatres on December 6, 2019. The film also casts Kriti Sanon and Sanjay Dutt in the lead roles.