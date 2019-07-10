Arjun Kapoor Is The Reason Behind The Glow On Malaika Arora's Face!

Ever since, Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora have made their relationship official, the duo has stopped refraining from talking about each other to media. In her latest interview with TOI, when Malaika was asked the secret behind her ever-glowing face, she said that it's because she's in a happy space, both personally and professionally.

"I guess this comes from being in a good space, mentally, physically and emotionally. I would also say that it's yoga and meditation. It has given me direction and understanding in life. I am in a space in my personal and professional lives which I am very happy about. That is what reflects on the inside and the outside," said Malaika.

A few days ago, Malaika and Arjun took a mini-vacation to USA to celebrate the latter's birthday and the duo also bumped into Rishi Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor.

It's known to all that before dating Arjun Kapoor, Malaika was married to Arbaaz Khan. When asked about giving love a second chance after her divorce, she was quoted as saying, "When my marriage ended, I wasn't sure if I wanted to be in another relationship and was scared of being heartbroken.

But I also wanted to be in love, nurture a relationship, and this new me gave me the confidence to put myself out there and take a chance. I am so glad I did!"

When asked about how son Arhaan reacted to her relationship with Arjun, she said, "It's important to tell your near and dear ones what's happening in your life and then give them time and space to understand and process things. We have had that conversation and I am so glad that everyone is in a much happier and more honest space today."