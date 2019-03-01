English
    WEDDING BELLS! Arjun Kapoor & Malaika Arora Are Finally Getting MARRIED; Venue & Time REVEALED!

    Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora have indirectly made their relationship official. From getting papped together outside restaurants to holidaying abroad, they are doing everything that a couple do! Not just that, the couple has been often spotted at dinners and events together. And now, we hear that the couple is all set to walk down the aisle..

    Here’s What Sources Revealed..

    A source close to the couple revealed to Deccan Chronicle, "Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor have decided to get married in April, in a church wedding."

    Arjun & Malaika Are Currently In Switzerland

    The lovebirds are currently holidaying in Switzerland. They are there to mark their attendance at Akash Ambani & Shloka Mehta's pre-wedding bash.

    Recently, Malaika Admitted ‘Liking’ Arjun

    After the sassy episode featuring Kareena Kapoor Khan and Priyanka Chopra Jonas, a clip of the finale episode was aired wherein Kirron Kher, Malaika Arora, Vir Das, and Mallika Dua were seen sharing the couch.

    When Karan asked all four of them about the ‘Best Performance Male' on the show, Kirron Kher took the name of Arjun Kapoor and without wasting a second Malaika said, "I like Arjun, this way or that way."

    Arjun, On The Work Front

    On the work front, Arjun Kapoor is busy shooting for Ashutosh Gowarikar's Panipat, which will release on December 6, 2019. The film also casts Kriti Sanon in the lead role.

    Story first published: Friday, March 1, 2019, 14:43 [IST]
