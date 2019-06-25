English
    Arjun Kapoor-Malaika Arora Jet Off To Mystery Destination For A Romantic Getaway!

    On late Monday evening, Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora were spotted together at Mumbai airport leaving for a mystery destination. Immediately, reports started floating in that the lovebirds were flying to New York for a romantic vacation.

    Arjun who is busy shooting for Ashutosh Gowariker's 'Panipat' reportedly took out some time from his busy schedule to spend some time with his ladylove. Malaika looked stunning in a red Fendi tracksuit while Arjun donned denims and tees.

    arjun

    Meanwhile, fans began speculating that the couple might be going to celebrate Arjun's birthday, on June 26. "Vacay for birthday?" commented a fan.

    While Arjun and Malaika were reportedly dating since a while, the couple finally admitted their relationship in public after Malaika attended a special screening of Arjun's film 'India's Most Wanted'.

    While speaking with Filmfare, Arjun said, "We've come out because we feel the media has given us dignity. There's a certain understanding the media has... they've been respectful, kind, honest and decent about it. That is why I felt comfortable."

    This isn't the first time the couple have jetted off for a romantic vacation. Earlier, Arjun and Malaika had stepped out to hang out together in Maldives. They are often papped while going on dinner dates.

    arjun kapoor Malaika Arora
    Tuesday, June 25, 2019, 18:49 [IST]
