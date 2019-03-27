Arjun Kapoor- Malaika Arora's Wedding Date! The Couple To Get Hitched In April On This Day?

The Wedding Date Is Out!

According to a report in Spotboye, Arjun and Malaika will tie the knot on April 19 this year in the presence of family and close friends.

The Guest List For Arjun-Malaika's D-day

The Spotboye report further stated that the invitees list have to-be-bride and groom's close friend circle like Kareena Kapoor Khan, Karisma Kapoor and their Bandra girl gang, with whom the couple usually hangs out. Buzz is that Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone will also be attending the wedding.

There Has Been A Buzz Around Their Impending Wedding For A While

Earlier when Malaika was asked about the impending rumours about her wedding, the actress had brushed off the news saying it's all "media made".On the other hand, Arjun had said he will talk about it when the time will come.

However, Malaika Had No Qualms About Admitting Her Love For Arjun

"I guess everyone wants to move on and find love and companionship with people they can relate to. And if you do, I think you are just lucky. If you can do that, I think you are lucky to find that second chance at being happy."