Arjun Kapoor's Old Handwritten Poem For Late Mother Makes B-town Celebs Emotional!

Arjun Kapoor's Purest Moment As A Child

Sharing the letter dating back to October 6, 1997, Arjun wrote, "Found this handwritten poem of mine pardon the handwriting though... I wrote this for Mom when I was 12 years old. It's maybe my most purest moment as a child where I felt loved & wanted to thank her for the love she gave me. I miss her love, I'm vulnerable every morning without it. I didn't have a choice but to accept that I wouldn't have her Love anymore... on most days it feels unfair & it bothers me, it consumes me I feel lost & helpless.... I'm just writing this as a son & nothing more."

He Further Added...

"I wish I could hear her call me Beta one more time... I miss her all the Fucking time & it makes everything seem irrelevant more often than not... I broke 8 years back... now I wake up trying to fix myself every morning smile at life but honestly that vacuum shall never cease to exist. I don't know why I'm venting but I guess life takes a toll on us because we are human & I confess I am no hero, I am no different it takes a toll on me too... Miss you Mom hope ur happy wherever you are... Love You the mostest..."

Ranveer Singh, Kriti Sanon And Others Get Emotional

Arjun Kapoor's heartfelt note for his late mother left the B-town celebs teary-eyed. Ranveer Singh and Kriti Sanon dropped hearts for the 'Panipat' actor in the comment section. Aditi Rao Hydari wrote, "Biggest hug Arjun...you made me weepy." "Stop making me cry," read Farah Khan's comment. Harshvardhan Kapoor wrote, "Stay strong big man...heart of gold and broad shoulders...you know how to fight."

What's Next For Arjun Kapoor?

Speaking about films, the actor will be next seen in Ashutosh Gowariker's much-awaited historical film 'Panipat' which is based on the 'Third Battle Of Panipat'. The movie also stars Kriti Sanon and Sanjay Dutt. Besides this, he also recently signed a fim opposite Rakul Preet Singh.