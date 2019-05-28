Arjun Kapoor On Making His Relationship With Malaika Arora OFFICIAL: We Are Not Doing Anything Wrong

Arjun Felt Comfortable About Coming Out In Public About His Relationship With Malaika

The actor told the magazine, "We've come out because we feel the media has given us dignity. There's a certain understanding the media has... they've been respectful, kind, honest and decent about it. That is why I felt comfortable."

On Getting Papped Together

"You recoil when there's a certain "gandhagi" that comes with the territory. When purposely people irk you by saying, writing or asking things... there hasn't been any of that. Where the paps are concerned, we give them photos when walking in and out of a place. It is normal. We talk to them. There's a certain ease."

Arjun Kapoor & Malaika Arora Are Not Hiding Their Relationship

He further added, "I told them don't sit under the house just because it looks like we're hiding, when we're not. Let it be natural. Let it be normal. I don't want my neighbours being disturbed, I don't want her neighbours being disturbed. We're not doing anything wrong. I don't want that story being conveyed that we're still hiding, when we're not. They understood that."

The Actor Even Opened Up About India's Most Wanted's Performance At The Box Office

Arjun said that he didn't do the film chasing box office numbers. "Firstly, you have to understand that it's a sensitive film. We couldn't treat it like a regular Bollywood film by giving out too much information. Otherwise people wouldn't have taken it seriously," the actor was quoted as saying.

The Element Of Surprise

"This is not a summer blockbuster. Like Panipat's teaser we can put out and have a sword in it... so you know there's a big film coming. Some films also need to be put out with an element of surprise," he further added.